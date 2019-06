Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun

There is little question that the promotion of top college pitching prospect Kevin Gausman is the right move for the Orioles at this juncture of the 2013 season, but there is some debate whether it's the right thing for one of the most highly touted young pitchers in baseball. I suppose it's possible that Gausman's psyche could be bruised if he gets knocked around by the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday night at Rogers Centre. There is a big mental component to the game and we've all seen experienced major league pitchers suffer a crisis of confidence, so that kind of thing can never be ruled out. But Gausman is a very mature kid who has pitched under pressure at the highest college level. He knows that it won't be a cakewalk.