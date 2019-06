Denis Poroy / Getty Images

Maybe the Orioles just needed a change of scenery, because they looked like a different team when they got to San Diego. They won both games and got some payback for the two-game sweep the Padres pulled off at Camden Yards in May. That also was not exactly out of character, since they have played well on the road all season. The O's enter a three-game series against the San Francisco Giants on Friday night tied for the fourth best road record in the major leagues. They'll need to maintain that momentum at AT&T Park and against the Diamondbacks next week if they are to stay close to the other AL East playoff contenders to make hay when they resume head-to-head competition later this month.