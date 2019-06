Jamie Squire / Getty Images

It's hard to be too critical of Wei-Yin Chen for pitching into the eighth inning and giving up three runs Wednesday night. He apparently ran into Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer at just the wrong time, and Hosmer's second home run of the game spoiled one of Chen's best performances of the season. Of course, whenever something like that happens, the Internet comes alive with people second-guessing manager Buck Showalter for leaving Chen in the game at that point, but he was throwing very well and Showalter is trying to establish a culture where starting pitchers go deeper into games. And we all know that if Showalter had brought on some other lefty to face Hosmer and the same thing happened, the same man-cave managers would be ripping him for taking Chen out when he had given up just a run on six hits and no walks.