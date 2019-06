Otto Greule Jr / Getty Images

Baseball operations chief Dan Duquette acknowledges that the Orioles are in need of help in the starting rotation, so nobody is ruling out a deal by the July 31 deadline for making trades without passing players through waivers. But if that's the route the O's are going to take to the playoffs, they need to act sooner rather than later. There aren't a ton of quality arms out there and they aren't the only team that needs help. It's possible that Wei-Yin Chen rides to the rescue in the next week or two, but the Orioles are teetering on the brink of a major slump right now. In a division where everybody's got a winning record, they can't afford to fall too far off the lead.