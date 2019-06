Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

If you're waiting for the Orioles to hit a soft spot in their 2013 regular-season schedule, don't waste your time. The O's played one of the toughest schedules during the early months of the season and there really isn't going to be any letup. Last week, they won five of seven from the Angels and Red Sox. This week, they just won their second series of the year against the first-place Detroit Tigers. Now it's time for a three-game set against a Toronto Blue Jays team that is as hot as it's been in years. The Jays have won eight games in a row and are sniffing the .500 mark. Don't bother looking at July, because that month is heavy with games against the Yankees, Rangers and Red Sox. The good news, of course, is that the Orioles have proven they can compete with anyone.