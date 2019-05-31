Peter Schmuck's Orioles grades for July 13

Hannah Foslien / Getty Images

It’s tough to win when you go a whole week and score more than three runs in a game only once. The Orioles scored a total of 17 runs in the six games against the Twins and Nationals and, frankly, were lucky to win the one game they won. Here’s a damning stat if there ever was one: The Orioles hit 11 home runs last week (four by Adam Jones) and those home runs accounted for all but four of their runs. The club batted a combined .232 and there were only three RBIs all week that didn’t come from the long ball, which is a sign that situational hitting has gone out the window during this slump.