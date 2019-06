Gail Burton / AP

The Orioles scored 32 runs in six games last week, but the total run production doesn’t tell even half of the story. The problem isn’t with the 5.3 runs per game. It is with the distribution of those runs, most of which came in just two games -- 11 against the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night and nine in the wild 10-homer game against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday. In the four other games, they averaged just over three runs, which isn’t going to get it done with the starters back in a funk. Manny Machado carried a lot of the weight, batting .385 with four homers and 12 RBIs, and Tim Beckham continued to sizzle at the plate, with nine hits in 27 at-bats (.333) over six games.