Peter Schmuck's Orioles report card for the week

Rookie Trey Mancini (pictured) might be in the running for American League Player of the Week after batting .500 with four home runs and eight RBI last week. He produced enough in just four of the club’s six games to take the overall lead team lead in homers and RBI. He also leads the O’s – by far – in batting average (.364), on-base percentage (.417), slugging percentage (.988) and OPS (1.371). His gaudy numbers juiced the team’s combined .267 batting average and .317 OBP, but several other key players had solid weeks, including Jonathan Schoop (.409), J.J. Hardy (.368), Wellington Castillo (.333) and Chris Davis (.304). There were still times when scoring was a struggle, but two big offensive eruptions helped the Orioles average 5.5 runs per game.
Shades of 2016, when the Orioles got off to a slow start defensively and then steadily climbed back up the rankings to end up sixth in the majors in fielding percentage. The O’s made four errors last week and have seven in their first 11 games, leaving them ranked 20th in the majors in fielding percentage. That doesn’t really reflect the overall defensive performance and they won’t be down near the bottom third of the rankings for long, but it was a rare week when the defensie contributed to a loss.
Every week of the regular season, columnist Peter Schmuck will grade the performance of the Orioles in five categories. The letter grades are not directly tied to any particular statistic, but are representative of a cumulative evaluation of everything – tangible or intangible – that falls under that particular category.
