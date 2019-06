Greg Fiume / Getty Images

The offense finally came to life last week after suffering through a horrible six-week slump. Sunday’s 17-run outburst capped a week in which the O’s scored 58 runs in seven games for an average of 8.3 runs per game. Mark Trumbo continues to swing a hot bat since returning from a month on the disabled list. He was 10-for-28 last week (.357) with a home run and three RBIs. Jonathan Schoop also returned from a lengthy stay on the DL this week and hit the ground running with nine hits and nine RBIs in 31 at-bats. Manny Machado remains the big dog, however, and delivered another huge week with a .370 average, four homers and 11 RBIs. Overall, the Orioles batted .312, hit 19 homers and averaged just 5.7 strikeouts in the seven games. What a turnaround after getting a full fail the previous week.