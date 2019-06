Gail Burton / AP

Maybe it’s just proof that this isn’t the Orioles’ year that they came out of their best week of the season on almost all fronts and promptly met with a day off and then a rainout. Whatever the reason, the suddenly hot offense was suddenly not and the O’s went on to score an average of just 2.6 runs in their five games last week. They scored more than three runs just once and resumed striking out at an alarming rate -- 10.4 times per game. Even Manny Machado cooled off a bit, but still combine with Adam Jones to score or drive in nine of the 13 runs they scored last week.