Michael Dwyer / AP

There’s no reason to delve into any deep analysis of the offense right now. The simplest statistic probably tells you all you need to know. The Orioles were outscored 32-14 during the six games last week, and everybody knows you can’t expect to win much averaging barely two runs per game. There were some bright spots, however. Trey Mancini has settled into the leadoff spot and led the club with a .375 average for the week. Manny has been Manny. Pedro Alvarez continues to be one of the most productive bats in the lineup in spite of the fact that he has just 24 at-bats so far. And Chance Sisco is living up to his minor league billing as an effective left-handed hitter. Still, the offense sputters, averaging just 3.2 runs per game for the young season.