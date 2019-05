Kathy Willens / AP

The Orioles committed errors in just two games this past week, one in Houston and two in Sunday’s extra-inning game. Otherwise, the team seemed comfortable with whatever defensive alignment Buck Showalter used. Trey Mancini split time between left field and first base while Chris Davis took a couple of days off. Tim Beckham is still learning the finer points of playing third base, but had a solid week. The two errors Sunday were both committed by pitchers fielding balls in front of the mound, and the other error was a throwing error by Anthony Santander, who otherwise had a very nice all-around week as the starting right-fielder. There has been only one error by an infielder in the first 10 games of the season.

(Pictured: Tim Beckham)