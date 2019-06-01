Peter Schmuck's Orioles grades for May 23

Mark J. Terrill / AP
If it weren’t for Matt Wieters, it would have been a very long week for the Orioles offense. Not only did he deliver that dramatic ninth-inning home run Saturday night that nobody saw because they were sleeping off the Preakness, he batted .563 for the week with three doubles, another home run and five RBI. Throw in his four runs scored and he scored or drove in a full third of the club’s run-production for the week. The only other Oriole to hit .300 or better was Jonathan Schoop. Mark Trumbo had a pair of homers, but he and Chris Davis combined for 15 strikeouts in the six games. The week was a struggle for Manny Machado, who had just three hits in 22 at-bats and struck out seven times. Overall, the O’s batted just .203, which means that everyone except Wieters and Schoop combined to hit just .151.
Generally, the only way to grade the Orioles defense is to compare it to itself, which makes the past week well below average. The Orioles committed four errors and didn’t fill up the highlight reel like they usually do. Davis made a rare bad throw and fill-in third basemen Pedro Alvarez and Ryan Flaherty each made an error. The other one was committed by Ubaldo Jimenez, who didn’t have a good week in any regard. Even so, the Orioles rank second in the American League in fielding percentage – though they have the same .988 percentage as the league-leading Royals – and tied for second in the majors with just 18 errors this season.
