Peter Schmuck's Orioles grades for June 20

Orioles hitters could not reproduce the power show they put on last week, when they hit 19 homers in seven games, but they produced a balanced offensive attack that produced a .286 team batting average and an average of five runs per game. Manny Machado led the way with nine hits in 21 at-bats for a .429 average before choosing to start his four-game suspension on Sunday. Jonathan Schoop was the most productive, however, batting .375 with three homers, seven RBI and seven runs scored. Chris Davis and Mark Trumbo stayed in the ballpark all week, but Adam Jones keeps rolling along and Hyun Soo Kim pulled out of a brief slump. Utility guy Ryan Flaherty stepped in for Machado on Sunday and had a big game.