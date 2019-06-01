Peter Schmuck's Orioles grades for June 20

Matt Hazlett / Getty Images
Orioles hitters could not reproduce the power show they put on last week, when they hit 19 homers in seven games, but they produced a balanced offensive attack that produced a .286 team batting average and an average of five runs per game. Manny Machado led the way with nine hits in 21 at-bats for a .429 average before choosing to start his four-game suspension on Sunday. Jonathan Schoop was the most productive, however, batting .375 with three homers, seven RBI and seven runs scored. Chris Davis and Mark Trumbo stayed in the ballpark all week, but Adam Jones keeps rolling along and Hyun Soo Kim pulled out of a brief slump. Utility guy Ryan Flaherty stepped in for Machado on Sunday and had a big game.
Patrick Semansky / AP
The Orioles welcomed back shortstop J.J. Hardy over the weekend, but they already had begun to crawl back up the defensive rankings after falling to 20th in fielding percentage. They made just two errors last week and have moved up to 17th in that department. Bold prediction: They’ll be back in the top 10 by July 1. They’ll have to play their next three games without Machado, but he may benefit from the rest and the O’s will certainly benefit from having Hardy and Machado back together full-time starting Friday.
Every week, Orioles columnist Peter Schmuck will grade the performance of the Orioles in five categories. The letter grades are not directly tied to any particular statistic, but are representative of a cumulative evaluation of everything – tangible or intangible – that falls under that particular category.
Peter Schmuck