Peter Schmuck's Orioles grades for June 13

Tom Szczerbowski / Getty Images

It was a very productive week for the Orioles offense, which scored four runs or more in six of the seven games and averaged nearly six runs per game. Most of those runs, of course, were the result of the 19 homers the O’s pounded out against the Royals and Blue Jays. Chris Davis led the way with a five-game homer streak that’s still alive. He drove in 10 runs. Pedro Alvarez has heated up, batting .357 for the week with two homers. Manny Machado led the club with eight runs and Jonathan Schoop batted .348. If only the pitching had held up a little better, the O’s could have taken full advantage of a very exciting offensive performance.