Peter Schmuck's Orioles grades for June 13

Tom Szczerbowski / Getty Images
It was a very productive week for the Orioles offense, which scored four runs or more in six of the seven games and averaged nearly six runs per game. Most of those runs, of course, were the result of the 19 homers the O’s pounded out against the Royals and Blue Jays. Chris Davis led the way with a five-game homer streak that’s still alive. He drove in 10 runs. Pedro Alvarez has heated up, batting .357 for the week with two homers. Manny Machado led the club with eight runs and Jonathan Schoop batted .348. If only the pitching had held up a little better, the O’s could have taken full advantage of a very exciting offensive performance.
Chris Young / AP
While the Orioles wait for J.J. Hardy to return to the middle of the infield, they continue to slip further down the major league rankings in fielding percentage. The O’s defense now ranks 20th in fielding percentage (.984) and is tied for 17th in fewest errors (37). That’s not exactly what anyone has come to expect from a team that has spent most of the Buck Showalter era near the top of the major league rankings in both departments.
Every week, Orioles columnist Peter Schmuck will grade the performance of the Orioles in five categories. The letter grades are not directly tied to any particular statistic, but are representative of a cumulative evaluation of everything - tangible or intangible - that falls under that particular category.
Peter Schmuck