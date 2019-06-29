Peter Schmuck's Orioles grades for June 15

Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun
The Orioles emerged from a long offensive funk last week and finally started to swing the bats with some authority, particularly in the first two games of the weekend series against the Yankees, during which O’s hitters scored a total of 20 runs and banged out 31 hits. Following Tuesday’s 1-0 victory over the Red Sox, the O’s averaged just under seven runs per game over their last five games. Manny Machado led the way with a .458 average (11 for 24), two home runs and five RBI. Newly re-established Nolan Reimold also gave the O’s a spark with a couple of home runs and five RBI.
Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun
Pretty hard to argue with a week in which the Orioles defense did not make a single error and Orioles defenders made a number of Web gem-worthy plays, particularly in a defensive showcase on Tuesday night against the Red Sox. This just in: The O’s, who ranked in the bottom 10 in the majors earlier this season in team fielding percentage while they were sorting out their injury issues, now lead the American League in that department and are ranked fourth overall. It has been an amazing and meteoric ascent that can be tied, at least in part, to the stabilizing influence of shortstop J.J. Hardy.
Every week, Orioles columnist Peter Schmuck will grade the performance of the Orioles in five categories. The letter grades are not directly tied to any particular statistic, but are representative of a cumulative evaluation of everything – tangible or intangible – that falls under that particular category.