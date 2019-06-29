Peter Schmuck's Orioles grades for June 15

Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun

Pretty hard to argue with a week in which the Orioles defense did not make a single error and Orioles defenders made a number of Web gem-worthy plays, particularly in a defensive showcase on Tuesday night against the Red Sox. This just in: The O’s, who ranked in the bottom 10 in the majors earlier this season in team fielding percentage while they were sorting out their injury issues, now lead the American League in that department and are ranked fourth overall. It has been an amazing and meteoric ascent that can be tied, at least in part, to the stabilizing influence of shortstop J.J. Hardy.