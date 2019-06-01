Peter Schmuck's Orioles grades for April 25

John Sleezer / TNS
It certainly wasn’t the kind of week Orioles fans hope to see from the club’s explosive lineup on a regular basis this season. The O’s scored a total of just 21 runs in six games (3.5 per game), batting a combined .244 with a .315 on-base percentage. Manny Machado and Mark Trumbo continued to roll, though Machado came up one game short of tying the team’s all-time record for the longest hitting streak to open a season. Chris Davis continues to walk and get on base regularly (.382 OBP) and Joey Rickard has not cooled off. Maybe it’s a good thing that the O’s were able to split six games with two of the best teams in the league while hitting just four homers, but they need to turn the power back on.
Error totals can be deceptive, but it’s still worth noting that the usually trustworthy O’s defense committed three errors over the past week while their opponents did not commit any. How often does that happen? Of course, everybody saw the terrible performance of the usually dependable Royals defense on Saturday night and they were not charged with a single error. The O’s looked a little lost on Sunday, but their three errors last week didn’t do a lot of damage, since the club did not allow an unearned run.
Every week, Orioles columnist Peter Schmuck will grade the performance of the Orioles in five categories. The letter grades are not directly tied to any particular statistic, but are representative of a cumulative evaluation of everything – tangible or intangible – that falls under that particular category.