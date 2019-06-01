Peter Schmuck's Orioles grades for April 25

John Sleezer / TNS

It certainly wasn’t the kind of week Orioles fans hope to see from the club’s explosive lineup on a regular basis this season. The O’s scored a total of just 21 runs in six games (3.5 per game), batting a combined .244 with a .315 on-base percentage. Manny Machado and Mark Trumbo continued to roll, though Machado came up one game short of tying the team’s all-time record for the longest hitting streak to open a season. Chris Davis continues to walk and get on base regularly (.382 OBP) and Joey Rickard has not cooled off. Maybe it’s a good thing that the O’s were able to split six games with two of the best teams in the league while hitting just four homers, but they need to turn the power back on.