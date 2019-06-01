Peter Schmuck's Orioles grades for April 18

LM Otero / AP
It was an explosive week for the Orioles offense, which had that big five-homer game in Texas and hit 15 home runs over the six games. O’s hitters combined to bat .286 and reach base at a solid .360 pace. Right fielder Mark Trumbo became the first player in club history to hit two home runs in the same inning and totaled five homers, 11 RBIs and a .320/.346/.960 batting line. The lineup continued to show better patience at the plate, drawing an average of nearly four walks per game, though Chris Davis accounted for six of the 23 last week. The only negative was the distribution. The Orioles scored 29 or their 38 runs in the three games that they won on the six-game road trip.
SEE MORE GALLERIES
Michael Dwyer / AP
The week was a tale of two defenses for the Orioles. The infield continues to produce spectacular plays at an impressive rate. Manny Machado, J.J. Hardy, Jonathan Schoop turned some truly impressive double plays and Chris Davis has been a vacuum cleaner at first base, both defending the position and scooping imperfect throws. The outfield has been another story. The new guys – Trumbo and Joey Rickard – struggled at times at windy Fenway Park with Adam Jones out of the lineup and a few of manager Buck Showalter’s outfield shifts backfired. The four errors might end up being a season high, but still another solid week by a very solid defensive unit.
SEE MORE GALLERIES
Every week, Orioles columnist Peter Schmuck will grade the performance of the Orioles in five categories. The letter grades are not directly tied to any particular statistic, but are representative of a cumulative evaluation of everything – tangible or intangible – that falls under that particular category.