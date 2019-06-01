Peter Schmuck's Orioles grades for April 18

LM Otero / AP

It was an explosive week for the Orioles offense, which had that big five-homer game in Texas and hit 15 home runs over the six games. O’s hitters combined to bat .286 and reach base at a solid .360 pace. Right fielder Mark Trumbo became the first player in club history to hit two home runs in the same inning and totaled five homers, 11 RBIs and a .320/.346/.960 batting line. The lineup continued to show better patience at the plate, drawing an average of nearly four walks per game, though Chris Davis accounted for six of the 23 last week. The only negative was the distribution. The Orioles scored 29 or their 38 runs in the three games that they won on the six-game road trip.