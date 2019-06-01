Peter Schmuck's Orioles grades for April 11

Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun

The overall numbers tell the whole story, at least when it comes to team batting average and on-base percentage. The Orioles rank second in the majors with a .298 average and rank fifth in on-base percentage (.347). They’ve done quite well in the other offensive categories, but because of the weather postponement Saturday and the off day Tuesday, they’ve only played five games while some teams have played as many as seven. It might look like they haven’t hit for the power everyone expects, but eight home runs in five games extrapolates to about 260 homers for the entire season, which is right on schedule. Throw in terrific first weeks for Manny Machado, newcomer Mark Trumbo and rookie Joey Rickard and it was, quite literally, all good.