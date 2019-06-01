Peter Schmuck's Orioles grades for April 11

Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun
The overall numbers tell the whole story, at least when it comes to team batting average and on-base percentage. The Orioles rank second in the majors with a .298 average and rank fifth in on-base percentage (.347). They’ve done quite well in the other offensive categories, but because of the weather postponement Saturday and the off day Tuesday, they’ve only played five games while some teams have played as many as seven. It might look like they haven’t hit for the power everyone expects, but eight home runs in five games extrapolates to about 260 homers for the entire season, which is right on schedule. Throw in terrific first weeks for Manny Machado, newcomer Mark Trumbo and rookie Joey Rickard and it was, quite literally, all good.
Rob Carr / Getty Images
The Orioles committed just two errors during the first week of the regular season and one of them was that catcher’s interference call Sunday. Chris Davis committed the only other one on Thursday, which led to an unearned run during Ubaldo Jimenez’s solid seven-inning performance. The outfield defense might have taken a bigger hit when the O’s lost Adam Jones for three of the first five games, but Nolan Reimold and Joey Rickard played very well in the two games they held down left and center. Hyun Soo Kim played left on Sunday without incident, but his throwing arm is questionable as advertised.
Every week, Orioles columnist Peter Schmuck will grade the performance of the Orioles in five categories. The letter grades are not directly tied to any particular statistic, but are representative of a cumulative evaluation of everything – tangible or intangible – that falls under that particular category.
Peter Schmuck