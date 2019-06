Jesse Johnson-US PRESSWIRE, US PRESSWIRE

There are a lot of fans who worry that participation in the All-Star Home Run Derby is a prescription for a tough second half at the plate. That might be true with some players, but Adam Jones already is a big-time free swinger who isn't going to change his approach while trying to drive batting practice fly balls into the Minneapolis stratosphere. The last time anybody around here was worried about that was Cal Ripken Jr. way back in 1991, when he was in the midst of his second MVP season. He not only took part in the Derby, he won it, then went on to complete one of the best seasons of his Hall of Fame career. Jones says he just wants to have a little fun, but don't kid yourselves. He's in it to win it, and it wouldn't surprise me a bit if he does just that.