Tommy Gilligan, USA Today Sports

It's almost impossible to quantify the lift that super-sub Steve Pearce (left) has given the Orioles with his terrific performance over the past two months, and it's even more amazing when you consider the roster gymnastics the club had to perform to get him back after designating him for assignment and waiving him in late April. Pearce never gave the club another chance to doubt him, batting .309 in May with four homers and 12 RBIs and then pumping up the volume and forcing his way into a much more regular role with his .378 average, six homers and 17 RBI since June 1 (entering Saturday's games). He's the main reason the O's were unable to find a roster spot for Nolan Reimold and had to DFA him this week, though Delmon Young also has been quite productive off the bench.