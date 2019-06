Kim Klement, USA TODAY Sports

Sounds like a Robert Ludlum novel, but it¿s just the open question facing manager Buck Showalter. He continues to show tremendous confidence in pitching prospect Kevin Gausman, above, but there is going to come a point when a decision has to be made about the back end of the rotation. Presumably, Wei-Yin Chen will rejoin the club in the next few weeks, which will force the O¿s to decide between Gausman and veteran Freddy Garcia. That might not sound like a tough choice, but there¿s way more to it than just who is the guy with a future around here. Garcia is hit-or-miss, but he eats innings and has delivered a handful of big performances when the club really needed them. Gausman probably is mature enough to benefit from the school of hard knocks that he has been attending so far, but if he doesn¿t hold things together in his next couple of starts, it might be time for him to step back a level and spend some of his freshman year schooling Triple-A hitters at Norfolk.