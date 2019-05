Anthony Gruppuso, USA Today Sports

Sometimes, numbers do lie. The Orioles bullpen finished the week with a 2-1 record and a 3.21 ERA, which sounds pretty good until you realize that nine of the 10 earned runs surrendered by Evan Meek and Brian Matusz in Sunday's ugly loss to the Rays. Through the first six games, the bullpen had pitched 23 2/3 innings and given up just one earned run. That works out to an 0.38 ERA. Just about everybody has been pitching well out there, and the club got a particular boost from Brad Brach and T.J. McFarland, who combined to make six scoreless appearances to bail out the struggling starters and help make it possible for the Orioles to somehow come away with three victories in seven games. Grade: B