How often do you see a team send a different starting pitcher to the mound in six straight games when the rotation is pitching well enough to come out of the week with a 4-0 record and a 2.29 ERA? The Orioles didn't pile up the quality starts, but the starters did keep the club in every game. Things are going so well the Orioles sent Kevin Gausman back to the minor leagues temporarily after he delivered his third straight strong performance on Wednesday. Chris Tillman closed out the week with seven scoreless innings on Sunday to defeat new Yankees ace Masahiro Tanaka. It doesn't get much better than that. Grade: A