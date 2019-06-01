Peter Schmuck's Orioles grades for June 6

Patrick Semansky / AP

Orioles fans and the Boston Red Sox got to see the full measure of the club’s power-laden offensive attack on Wednesday and Thursday, when the Orioles scored a total of 25 runs. They delivered their highest-scoring game on Wednesday when they scored 13 runs without the benefit of a home run. Thursday, they were more in character, hitting seven home runs on the way to a 12-run performance. The Orioles scored a total of 44 runs over the week, which would have been more than adequate if they had been distributed a bit more evenly over the four-game Red Sox series, during which they scored just two runs in each of the first two games. The O’s also scored six runs in one inning on Friday night after falling behind by seven, which was exciting but ultimately fruitless.