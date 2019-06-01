Peter Schmuck's Orioles grades for June 6

Patrick Semansky / AP
Orioles fans and the Boston Red Sox got to see the full measure of the club’s power-laden offensive attack on Wednesday and Thursday, when the Orioles scored a total of 25 runs. They delivered their highest-scoring game on Wednesday when they scored 13 runs without the benefit of a home run. Thursday, they were more in character, hitting seven home runs on the way to a 12-run performance. The Orioles scored a total of 44 runs over the week, which would have been more than adequate if they had been distributed a bit more evenly over the four-game Red Sox series, during which they scored just two runs in each of the first two games. The O’s also scored six runs in one inning on Friday night after falling behind by seven, which was exciting but ultimately fruitless.
Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun
It has already been established that the stingy Orioles defense has raised the bar so high that a week like this past one, in which the club made an error in five of seven games, seems problematic. It really wasn’t. The O’s certainly would be a steadier team with a healthy J.J. Hardy at short and Manny Machado back at third, but the infield still is very efficient with solid defensive utility guys Ryan Flaherty and Paul Janish filling the void on the left side. One thing is beyond dispute. This past week was a dramatic improvement over the previous one, during which the O’s made 10 errors and committed four in a game twice. Clearly, that was an anomaly and is unlikely to be repeated.
Every week, Orioles columnist Peter Schmuck will grade the performance of the Orioles in five categories. The letter grades are not directly tied to any particular statistic, but are representative of a cumulative evaluation of everything - tangible or intangible - that falls under that particular category.
Peter Schmuck