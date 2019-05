Robert Stanton, USA Today Sports

It was a very short week that should have played out better for the Orioles rotation and the team as a whole. Chris Tillman pitched well on Friday night and the Orioles seemed to have the series opener against the Oakland A's in hand, until a couple of fluke hits and a long home run by Josh Donaldson spoiled the night for O's fans. Wei-Yin Chen also pitched decently on Saturday and got big offensive support on the way to his 10th victory, but Kevin Gausman struggled with his command in Sunday's blowout loss. The starters pitched a total of 15 2/3 innings and gave up 10 earned runs, which works out to a 5.74 ERA. Still, two of the three starters put the team in position to win. Grade: C+