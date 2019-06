Baltimore Sun photo by Gene Sweeney Jr.

When the only losing performance by a starting pitcher still got the club into the sixth inning with a chance to win the game, it's safe to say that the Orioles rotation had a pretty good week. Orioles starters were 5-1 with a 3.07 ERA -- and that ERA was inflated by five garbage-time runs after the Orioles took a 10-run lead Thursday night. We'll find out tonight if Jake Arrieta has really figured things out, but it's hard to find much fault after back-to-back shutouts in Atlanta. Grade: A-