Getty Images

Hmmm. In the week since Adam Jones agreed to his big contract extension, Nick Markakis has gone under the knife to remove a broken bone from his wrist and Jones had an MRI to see if why his right wrist has been bothering him recently. ( Jones' MRI was negative ). Other than that, Mrs. Lincoln... The Orioles shuttled in Bill Hall, then re-designated him for assignment and acquired Steve Pierce. Endy Chavez (pictured) came back from the disabled list and delivered a big swing Saturday night, but the offensive contribution of the outfield was negligible (.190, 5 RBIs) and the defensive performance wasn't anything to write home about either. Grade: D