Getty Images

Apparently, the bullpen did not want to show up the rotation, because the relievers also had a rocky week. Give some credit to the Rangers, who are beating up on everybody and scored 24 runs in the first two games of the series at Oriole Park, but it still was a tough week for just about everybody in the pen except Jim Johnson (3-for-3 in save opportunities), Pedro Strop (three hitless appearances), Stu Pomeranz (four scoreless innings) and Kevin Gregg (pictured), who only pitched once this week but has now reeled off five straight appearances without allowing an earned run. Even with those three giving up just one earned run in 7 1/3 innings, the bullpen ERA for the week was 5.16. Grade: C