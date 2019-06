US Presswire

The Orioles got important offensive contributions from every infield regular, including back-to-back big games from Mark Reynolds to key the series victory at Fenway Park. Chris Davis continues to hit for average (despite Sunday's 5K performance), J.J. Hardy broke out of a run-production slump with three homers and Robert Andino (pictured) has had some big games at the plate, so what's not to like? Well, there are still those days when the defense disappears, as it did behind Wei-Yin Chen in the early innings Friday night. Reynolds continues to be unpredictable at third, but Hardy and Andino made several spectacular plays over the weekend. Grade: B