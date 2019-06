US Presswire

Wei-Yin Chen (pictured) closed out the week with a solid 6 1/3-inning performance against the Angels and Jason Hammel pitched very well Thursday, but the starting rotation has been all over the place of late. Only one starter failed to get through five innings in the two road series against the White Sox and Angels, but Tommy Hunter's eight-run blow up Wednesday helped inflate the rotation's ERA for the week to 5.49. That won't do. Grade: C