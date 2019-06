US Presswire

Measured against the outstanding performance of the starters during the season-opening series against the Twins, it's hard to get too excited about the overall results from the rotation over the past two series, but we're not grading on a curve here. The starters have held their own and pitched deep enough into games -- on average -- to keep the Orioles competitive. Jake Arrieta, Tommy Hunter and Jason Hammel each have pitched at least 13 innings over two starts and the O's are 5-1 in those games. Wei-Yin Chen (pictured) held his own in his major league debut. Only Brian Matusz has bad numbers, and they're deceptive. He pitched pretty well Sunday. Grade: B