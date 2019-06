Rob Carr, Getty Images

Right-hander Kevin Gausman got another opportunity to stick in the major leagues and he has refused to let go of it. In three impressive starts, he has been everything that the Orioles hoped he would be when they made him the fourth overall pick in the 2012 draft. He has won all three games since he was called up to face the Oakland A's 12 days ago and has given up just two runs in 19 innings. That doesn't mean there won't be some rocky times ahead for a 23-year-old kid who has made just nine major league starts over the past two seasons, but it certainly looks like he has landed at just the right time to help keep the Orioles rotation moving in the right direction.