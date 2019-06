Kim Klement, USA Today Sports

The Orioles figured this month would be a challenge when they started it without Chris Davis in the lineup, so they set about the task of running out the clock on Davis' oblique injury without seriously damaging their chances of staying relevant in the American League East. So far, they have done more than that, even though they were thrown another curve when Matt Wieters had to step out the other day to see Dr. James Andrews about his sore elbow. Going into Thursday, the Orioles are 6-3 since Davis went on the DL, and things appear to be looking up. Davis probably won't be back after the minimum DL period, but he seems to be recovering quickly, and Wieters will remain active and do some DH-ing while he rests his elbow.