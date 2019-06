Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The inconsistency of the rotation clearly has put extra stress on the bullpen, or maybe everyone was just spoiled by how impermeable the Orioles relief corps was last year. The 'pen is still mighty in relation to the rest of the league, but Saturday's blown lead and last Sunday's missed opportunity revealed some cracks in the set-up hierarchy. Pedro Strop, in particular, has been battling what appear to be confidence problems, but he joined Brian Matusz, Troy Patton and Darren O'Day (pictured) to shut out the Angels for the final three innings of Sunday's win, so all's right with the world, right? Overall, the bullpen worked 19 2/3 innings and posted a combined 3.26 ERA with a loss and two saves. Grade: B-