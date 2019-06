Greg M. Cooper, USA TODAY Sports

It's hard to pin the club's inability to climb up the wild-card standings last week on the starting rotation, considering that not one starter gave up more than three runs in any of the six games against the Red Sox and Rays. Some of them came up an inning or so short of registering a quality start, but that wasn't a huge factor since the bullpen pitched well enough to make those performances stand up with even an average offensive attack. Still, next year's focus will have to be on getting the starters into the seventh inning more consistently. Grade: B