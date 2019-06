Jim Rogash, Getty Images

It was a strange week for Orioles relievers, especially closer Jim Johnson, who converted all three of his save opportunities but took the loss against the Yankees on Thursday after making a throwing error and a wild pitch to enable the winning run. Still, he did not give up an earned run in four appearances and four of the other seven relievers who got work last week were unscored upon. Tommy Hunter and Kevin Gausman combined to allow five runs over 7 2/3 innings and take two losses. Everybody else combined to allow just one run over 9 innings. Overall, the pen was 1-3 with a 3.24 ERA. Grade: C-