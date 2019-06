Thearon W. Henderson, Getty Images

Newly acquired starter Bud Norris, pictured, was the anchorman last week, making a pair of interleague starts and giving up just three earned runs in 11 innings. He has given up two earned runs or fewer in all three of his Orioles starts. Chris Tillman was very sharp Friday night, but he saw his 15th victory of the year go up in smoke when Jim Johnson gave up a lead in the ninth. Miguel Gonzalez and Wei-Yin Chen both pitched well until, curiously, hitting the wall and giving up three runs in the sixth inning. Overall, it was almost all good, though the starters didn't get a lot of credit. They were a combined 1-1 with a 2.90 ERA. Grade: B+