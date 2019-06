Patrick Smith, Getty Images

Though Dan Duquette moved decisively again to strengthen the pitching staff before the nonwaiver trade deadline, concerns about the rotation persist. The acquisition of Bud Norris, pictured, from the Houston Astros paid an instant dividend when he pitched six strong innings to beat his former team, but the usually dependable Miguel Gonzalez struggled for the second straight start and Scott Feldman has become a 50-50 proposition. Chris Tillman continues to win and get good run support, but he gave up six runs over 5 1/3 innings in his last start. Overall, the rotation was 3-3 with a scary 6.09 ERA. Grade: D+