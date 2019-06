Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Orioles continue to play terrific infield defense, and never has the contrast been more apparent than it was against the Rangers, who couldn't get out of their own way all weekend. O's infielders weren't perfect. Brian Roberts (pictured) made an error Saturday night. But they continue to put on quite a defensive show and back it up at the plate. The four regulars played every inning and batted a combined .313 with five runs and seven RBIs. Grade: A-