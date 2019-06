Anthony Gruppuso, USA TODAY Sports

Of course, the outing everyone will remember most was Jim Johnson's blown save on Friday night, but the bullpen actually pitched pretty well and Johnson righted himself with a big save on Sunday. Relievers made 14 appearances last week and allowed just two earned runs, but two of those runs were the difference between their 2-4 week and a 4-2 road trip. Darren O'Day gets a gold star because he recorded the only two victories of the week to improve his record to 5-0 with a 2.09 ERA. If those numbers sound familiar, they should, since O'Day was 5-0 with a 2.36 ERA at this time last year. He is now a combined 12-1 since the start of last season, and probably should get some All-Star consideration. Overall, the pan was 2-2 with a 1.46 ERA. Grade: B-