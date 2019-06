Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Orioles got Pedro Strop back from the disabled list and he seems to be settling down after showing some cracks at the end of May. Brian Matusz (pictured) gave up three runs in Sunday's win, but just about everybody out there pitched decently over the course of the week and Jim Johnson got the save in all three victories. The four earned runs yesterday raised the bullpen's ERA for the six games to 5.00, but no reliever gave up a run with a lead in danger. Grade: B