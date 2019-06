Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun

The depth of this year's bullpen -- in contrast to a year ago -- is a big plus, but it's an even bigger plus that the starting rotation has pitched enough innings to keep just about everybody available every night. The proof is in the way the relievers responded to the illness that sidelined closer Jim Johnson. Pedro Strop (above) filled in for two save opportunities and converted both. He also got the win Sunday when the Orioles rallied in the ninth inning. The bullpen stats for the week: 15 1/3 innings, 8 hits, 1 earned run. That's a combined ERA of 0.58. Grade: A