It has been a rocky couple of weeks for the Orioles bullpen, this past week starting with that heart-wrenching loss to the Yankees on Monday and ending with another ugly blown save by closer Jim Johnson (pictured) in Sunday's series finale against the Blue Jays. Johnson has blown four of his past five opportunities after saving a club record 35 straight, and that wasn't the only disturbing development in the bullpen. Troy Patton and Pedro Strop struggled with their command, and Strop had to be placed on the disabled list with a sore back. Darren O'Day remained steady, Tommy Hunter did a good job of picking up the slack and Steve Johnson made an important contribution upon his return from Norfolk. But overall, the numbers weren't pretty. The 'pen was 1-2 with an 8.46 ERA. Grade: D