Joy R. Absalon-USA TODAY Sports

There were a couple of funny-looking plays on the infield last week, but the Orioles continue to be baseball's best defensive team and that's largely because of the terrific play of All-Stars Chris Davis, J.J. Hardy and Manny Machado (pictured). Offensively, it's easy to attribute the production of the infield largely to Davis, which is certainly logical when he continues to crank out home runs and RBIs at a dizzying pace, but all of the regular infielders made significant contributions this week. Davis had four homers and eight RBIs. Machado was 9-for-31 with a home run. Hardy had a homer and five RBIs. And Brian Roberts homered and drove in four runs. Nice week all around. Grade: A-