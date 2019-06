Leon Halip / Getty Images

It probably isn't a sign of rotational stability that the Orioles used six different starters in their past six games. Jake Arrieta (pictured) was an emergency fill-in last Monday night and gave up five earned runs over 4 2/3 innings before being optioned back to Norfolk. Zach Britton stepped up with a solid 5 1/3 innings against the Tigers to help the O's win that the first series of the week. But things got ugly over the weekend after the O's blew a late inning lead Friday and were swept by the Jays. Here's the week in a nutshell: Orioles starters gave up 23 earned runs in 30 1/3 innings, which works out to a 6.82 ERA. No wonder they went 2-4 on the trip. Grade: D+