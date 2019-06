Gene Sweeney Jr. / Baltimore Sun

If you still doubt that Miguel Gonzalez (pictured) has nerves of steel and pitches with a very high level of concentration, you weren't paying attention over the past week. He's the main reason that the Orioles had such a strong week and moved comfortably into second place in the AL East. He pitched eight strong innings against the Angels and then came back to pitch into the seventh and win Sunday's series finale against the Red Sox. Overall, the rotation was 4-1 with a 3.56 ERA in the seven games, but that doesn't even tell the whole story. Nearly half of the earned runs surrendered by the rotation were given up by Freddy Garcia, who still pitched well enough to go 1-1 in two starts. The top three -- Gonzalez, Chris Tillman and Jason Hammel -- were 3-0 with a combined 2.73 ERA and Kevin Gausman pitched well in the opener against the Red Sox. Grade: A-