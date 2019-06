Gene Sweeney Jr. / Baltimore Sun

There's one thing you can say for sure about the Orioles' rotation: You never quite know what's going to happen next. In the same week, promising fireballer Kevin Gausman got smoked by the Washington Nationals and 36-year-old finesse pitcher Freddy Garcia (pictured) held them to just three hits over eight scoreless innings in the Orioles' third combined shutout of the season. The week also featured rocky outings by Chris Tillman and Miguel Gonzalez before Jason Hammel gave up back-to-back-to-back home runs and then got himself ejected on Saturday. Things weren't looking too good until Gausman came back to hold the Tigers to a run on five hits over six innings Sunday. The rotation combined to go 2-2 with a 5.90 ERA (39 2/3 innings, 26 earned runs). And, somehow, the Orioles ended up with a 5-2 record for the week. Go figure. Grade: C