Peter Schmuck's final grades for the 2012 Orioles

Veteran right-hander was one of the rocks of the ascendent Orioles bullpen, pitching in a variety of roles and appearing in 66 regular season games. Posted solid 2.54 ERA. Grade: B+

Opening Day starter fell on hard times and headed back to the minor leagues. Returned as middle reliever and made a contribution down the stretch, but hard to gloss over 3-9 record and 6.20 ERA. Grade: D

Baltimore Sun columnist Peter Schmuck offers his final grades for the Orioles' 2012 season. Schmuck's grades are based on each player's performance in relation to his role on the team, his total playing time and his talent level. So, a utilityman who gets a "B" after playing a limited number of games is being graded essentially against himself, not against his teammates or in relation to similar players on other teams.