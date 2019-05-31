Peter Schmuck's final grades for the 2012 Orioles
Baltimore Sun columnist Peter Schmuck offers his final grades for the Orioles' 2012 season. Schmuck's grades are based on each player's performance in relation to his role on the team, his total playing time and his talent level. So, a utilityman who gets a "B" after playing a limited number of games is being graded essentially against himself, not against his teammates or in relation to similar players on other teams.
Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad