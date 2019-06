Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun

Orioles center fielder Adam Jones took part in giving a check for $75,000 to the Webster Kendrick Boys & Girls Club for upcoming renovations at the annual OriolesREACH kids holiday party held at Dave and Busters at the Arundel Mills Mall on Dec. 10, 2015. Current Baltimore Orioles players played games with children from the Webster Kendrick Boys & Girls Club in Northwest Baltimore.